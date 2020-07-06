Hendricken grad Xavier Truss ready to make his mark at Georgia

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Xavier Truss earned All-American honors at Hendricken before moving on to the University of Georgia.

The Freshman played in three games at Offensive Tackle last season, learning behind Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson, starters who both ended up being picked in the First Round of April’s NFL Draft.

“I take it as a learning year, me and the other tackle, Jemaree Saylor, we took our years to learn as much as we could, learn the playbook and have those two older guys, really help us become better and really just learn from them. So I think I got to see a lot, travel to a lot of stadiums, and see a lot of games and that was an amazing experience.”

Xavier is the first in line to replace Thomas, who the Giants picked 4th in the Draft, but he’ll have to beat out three incoming Freshman who were all ranked in the top-15 of Tackles in the Class of 2020.

“I’m extremely confident, I can’t wait to start hitting,” Truss said. “We have a great D-Line so iron sharpens iron. I can’t wait to go out there and start hitting, because they only make me better. like we make them better so I can’t wait.”

“It’s been an overwhelming from the whole recruiting process, from Hendricken till now. The amount of people who have helped me through it, has been unbelievable and it’s been an overall great experience.”