Hendricken grad Xavier Truss preparing for big sophomore season at Georgia

ATHENS, Georgia. (WPRI) — His first college start came in Georgia’s Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati, Xavier Truss in at left tackle as the Bulldogs beat the Bearcats on a last second field goal.

The Hendricken graduate now looking to build on his effort as Spring Practice gets underway.

“Definitely getting my technique down and the playbook down before the season starts,” Truss said. “Getting stronger every day, working on my footwork, making sure every area I need to improve in, I improve this offseason because once Summer gets here, that’s it.”

“He’s a hard worker, he’s trimmed down some of his weight down. I thought he gained some confidence in the Cincinnati game. He got to play in a tough environment against a really good defense and the best way to improve at the point he was at is to go out and play,” said Bulldogs Head Coach Kirby Smart.

“He has been out there this Spring competing, I think he is doing a lot better with the mental side of things, like picking it up. Coach (Matt) Luke really challenges him to play with more energy and passion. He is one of those guys who doesn’t really show it a lot. He doesn’t play with a lot of emotion and sometimes, you want emotion to come out and show some personality when you have a good block and when you compete really hard. But he has gained a lot of confidence and for a kid that probably didn’t get to go against the same caliber of competition, week in and week out in high school, he has adjusted really well and he’s a joy to be around.”

Georgia opens the 2021 season with Clemson, in what Xavier hopes will be a special year in Athens.

“I think our team is as talented as ever this year,” Truss said. “We got a lot of guys that were young last year, that are more experienced. We got J.T. at Quarterback so, we have so many Offensive and Defensive weapons. It’s going to be exciting to see how the season goes. I think we have the team to go all the way.”