Hendricken grad Weeks Jr. scores 30 for UMass, URI drops 5th straight

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KINGSTON (WPRI) – Bishop Hendricken graduate T.J. Weeks Jr. had a career-high 30 points as UMass topped Rhode Island 78-67 on Saturday.

Weeks Jr. went 6-for-9 from beyond the arc. He added six rebounds and five steals.

The Minutemen forced a season-high 20 turnovers.

Ishmael Leggett scored a career-high 21 points for the Rams, who have now lost five games in a row. Makhi Mitchell had 13 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and four blocks. Antwan Walker added 13 points.

The Rams drop to 3-6 in Atlantic 10 play. They return to play Tuesday at VCU.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com