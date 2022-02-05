Hendricken grad Weeks Jr. scores 30 for UMass, URI drops 5th straight

KINGSTON (WPRI) – Bishop Hendricken graduate T.J. Weeks Jr. had a career-high 30 points as UMass topped Rhode Island 78-67 on Saturday.

Weeks Jr. went 6-for-9 from beyond the arc. He added six rebounds and five steals.

The Minutemen forced a season-high 20 turnovers.

Ishmael Leggett scored a career-high 21 points for the Rams, who have now lost five games in a row. Makhi Mitchell had 13 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and four blocks. Antwan Walker added 13 points.

The Rams drop to 3-6 in Atlantic 10 play. They return to play Tuesday at VCU.