COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Youth athletes across Rhode Island are gearing up for the summer now that Gov. Gina Raimondo is allowing sports to resume during Phase 2 of her plan to reopen the state's economy.

Raimondo said Thursday that games and practices must consist of "stable groups" of 15 kids or fewer and league play and tournaments won’t be allowed at first to prevent different groups from mixing together. She said she hopes to allow for that in Phase 3, which wouldn’t be until at least July.