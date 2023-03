PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — Azmar Abdullah had a game-high 22 points to lead the Hendricken Hawks over the Cumberland Clippers 57-38. Eze Wale also pitched in as he had 20 points for Hendricken. Kalil Fofana had 18 points to lead Cumberland.

No. 2 seed Hendricken will play No. 11 seed East Providence in the Final Four on March 11 at 6 p.m. at the Ryan Center on URI’s campus. The winner heads to the championship game the following night at 6 p.m.