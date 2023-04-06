WARWICK (WPRI) – Bishop Hendricken saw a four run lead erased by Cumberland on Thursday afternoon but the Hawks eventually soared to victory scoring the final nine runs of the game to win 13-4.
Highlights from the game are in the video above.
Posted:
Updated:
WARWICK (WPRI) – Bishop Hendricken saw a four run lead erased by Cumberland on Thursday afternoon but the Hawks eventually soared to victory scoring the final nine runs of the game to win 13-4.
Highlights from the game are in the video above.