(WPRI) – In a potential title meet preview, defending boys swimming champion Barrington hosted Bishop Hendricken on Monday night. The much-anticipated match ended in a 47-47 tie.

Hendricken’s Tim Andrews won the 100-fly at 51.8 seconds.

The 100-free was won by Barrington senior Will McClelland who touched in at 49:16 seconds.

Maxmillian Laroche took home the 100-breast stroke in 1:01:99.

Nick Andrews anchored a Hawks win in the 400-free relay.