Hendricken alum Mike King recaps rookie year with Yankees

(WPRI) — His first full year in the big leagues was unique for Michael King. The Hendricken grad going 1-2 with four starts for the Yankees, in a fan free environment due to the coronavirus.

“Their were a lot of times on the mind where i had to remind myself,” King told 12 sports reporter JP Smollins. “This is a big league game I have to muster up some adrenaline and lock back in, but all in all it was an awesome season to have of service time, get my feet wet, probably good for a rookie not to have all the pressure of the fans there, I never felt a nervous type but there were certain situations i got thrown into that probably would have been magnified if there were fans yelling at me, so all and all it was good to get in that competition and face top line competition and now i know what i need to work on this offseason”

The highlight was his final appearance. Two scoreless innings against Tampa in game 3 of the ALDS.

“Really cool, really weird because it was in San Diego, it was a home game for us, coming in it wasn’t a pressure situation but going in I was able to get two 1-2-3 innings, felt confident, got into a rhythm, had all my pitches working so it really gave me a lot of confidence because I had a few bad outings, and was kind of struggling, it allowed me to reset and feel confident going into this offseason and spring training,” King said.

Mike plans to head back to Florida next month and begin his offseason program. After throwing just 26-innings in the shortened regular season, he feels fresh and ready to help New York push for an American League crown. The Yankees will be a motivated group after their loss to the Rays in the deciding game five of their division series.

“We definitely have the talent, rays are a great team we’ve always struggled with the rays, and they are now are rivals so it always hurts a little bit more, we were able to get to game 5, struggled early in that series, it was a tough scene in that locker room after, emotional, very few smiles, not a see you next year kind of thing, it was pissed off very sad, locker room and I think that’s going to add fuel to the fire, for next year because we got the talent, and we got the core group of guys we can build around, so I’m really excited to see what we can do, in a full 160 game season and see where we work from there,” King said.