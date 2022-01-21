Hawk-turned-Bulldog Truss returns home following national championship

WARWICK (WPRI) – A champion was welcomed back home Friday. Bishop Hendricken graduate Xavier Truss returned to Warwick to share his experiences as the first Rhode Islander to win a national football title.

“It still doesn’t feel real,” Truss said. “It’s unbelievable.” ‘

He says Hendricken prepared him greatly for this moment.

“I’m glad I got to represent the state of Rhode Island the way I did,” Truss said.

Truss returns to Athens on Sunday and begins winter workouts next week. The Bulldogs could have two starting spots on the offensive line this fall, so it is a pivotal year for the junior.

“I can’t wait to get back down there, get as strong as I can and prepare for the season because it’s going to be a big one, obviously coming off a national championship,” he said.