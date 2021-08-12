Has the “pixie dust” disappeared? Bill Koch joins the Sports Wrap to talk Red Sox

EAST PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Providence Journal sportswriter Bill Koch joins Taylor Begley on the Sports Wrap to talk about the state of the Red Sox. Boston came into Wednesday having lost 10 of their last 12, an American League worst. This after the Red Sox had a strong first half, going into the All-Star break on top of the AL East.

Koch also discusses how two former Rhode Island college basketball stars, Providence’s David Duke Jr. and URI’s Jeff Dowtin, are transitioning into the professional ranks in the NBA Summer League.