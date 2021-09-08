H.S. Football Preview: EG’s expectations remain high despite loss of key stars

EAST GREENWICH (WPRI) – The East Greenwich football team lost a heartbreaker in Division I title game to Central back in Spring. Despite the loss of do-it-all star Jack McMullen and a number of other key players to graduation, the expectations remain high. EG returns senior quarterback Parke Hardesky and running back Jonah Hill. Those two along with other upperclassmen figure to lead the way for the program in search of getting over the hump in 2021.

The Avengers open the regular season on the road Sept. 17 at Cumberland. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.