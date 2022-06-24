NEWPORT (WPRI) — The Newport Gulls have a full baseball roster with ball players from different colleges, different stories and backgrounds all with one common goal.

“Baseball is just cool where you’re all trying to do the same thing,” said pitcher Dominic Perachi, who is a rising senior at Salve Regina. “Win games, compete. This group especially we just clicked really well. I know we’re struggling a little right now but we won six straight at the beginning of the year which just goes to show this is a special group of guys. Doesn’t really matter where you go to school, where you’re from.”

The Gulls came into Friday tied for first place in the Coastal Division of the NECBL. Road trips early in the season were a big key to the team’s bond.

“One of our first games was going to Vermont we had a seven, five hour bus trip together, you can’t just sit there in silence the whole time,” said pitcher Liam LeVangie, a rising senior at Bryant. “There’s a lot of bus games going on, a lot of laughter. It was a lot of fun.”

“It’s a funny experience because you make some of the best friends you’ll ever make in your life in the first few months,” said catcher Jacob Burley, a rising senior at Brown. “Then the season’s over and it’s like maybe I’ll see you, maybe I won’t but I love you bro, it’s a funny dynamic with summer ball.”

The one thing these players have in common is that they love the game of baseball, and no matter how far their career takes them on the field, the one thing they’ll always carry with them are the fond memories of playing for the Gulls that one summer in 2022.