SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Sherif Gross-Bullock’s 29 points helped Bryant defeat Binghamton 82-78 on Saturday.

Final: Bryant 82 Binghamton 78



Bulldogs (10-4, 1-0) win their first ever America East game to close 2022.



Bearcats attempt for the tie goes long. Fitting Sherif Gross-Bullock pulls down the rebound. He lead all with 29p/6r. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/1BaVM6u9rj — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) December 31, 2022

Gross-Bullock added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (10-4). Earl Timberlake added 16 points while going 4 of 9 and 8 of 12 from the free throw line, and he also had 11 rebounds. Doug Edert was 4 of 6 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 10 points.

The Bearcats (4-10) were led in scoring by Dan Petcash, who finished with 22 points and six rebounds. Miles Gibson added 15 points for Binghamton. In addition, Jacob Falko finished with 14 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Bryant visits Vermont and Binghamton hosts New Hampshire.