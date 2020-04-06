Golfers hitting the links with courses in R.I. still open

JAMESTOWN, RI (WPRI) – On a nice day Sunday afternoon, Jamestown golf course had plenty of patrons playing the 9-hole public course in the shadows on the Newport bridge.

Jamestown is one of many public or private courses still open to the public in Rhode Island despite the coronavirus pandemic. Restrictions are in place with golfers forced to show a Rhode Island license, walk or drive alone in a cart and not touch the pin after made putts.

How long will golf courses remain open while beaches and state parks are closed? For now Governor Gina Raimondo says the courses can stay open as long as the venues and golfers follow the social distancing rules and cleaning mandates.