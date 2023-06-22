EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Caleb Surratt shot a second round 66 to take the lead at the 61st Northeast Amateur. Surratt went bogey-free through the first 23 holes of the tournament.

“I play well here. I played well last year,” he said. “I just I just feel really comfortable, just kind of, plotting my way around this golf course, and you know fortunately to be starting to roll a little better, which is what you need to do on this golf course.”

After nearly tying the course record with a 62 in the first round, Bartley Forrester struggled, shooting a 73 in the second round and dropping to third at 3-under par.

“Speed on putting wasn’t great that second nine,” he said. “A couple of just sloppy mistakes that I don’t like to think I usually do. I just got to keep my head down. I’m still within distance of the lead, so there’s still a lot of golf left to play.”

Two-time defending champion Dylan Menante followed a first round 71 with a 66 on Thursday, moving him up the leaderboard to 11th at 1-under.

“I think Caleb’s at seven, so I got six shots to make up next couple days,” he said. “I got to be a little more aggressive maybe tomorrow or just kind of let it be patient, hopefully let it come to me.”