JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Barrington’s Brett Quigley is a winner again on the PGA Tour Champions with more stress than he imagined at the Constellation Furyk & Friends.

Quigley had a three-shot lead and had the tournament in hand. Then he caught a bad lie in a bad spot on the par-3 14th.

He chipped over the green, and then back to where he started. Quigley made double bogey and then had to hold on for pars for a 71 to win by one shot over Steven Alker.

Steve Stricker tied for 15th. It was his first finish out of the top 10 this year.

Bristol’s Billy Andrade also finished in a tie for 6th.