The Masters tees off Thursday as patrons return to Augusta; here’s how to watch

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Masters Tournament returns to Augusta National this week, and not only that, but patrons will be in attendance for the first time in two years.

Many of world’s best golfers will compete for the coveted green jacket starting on Thursday, with the first pairing scheduled to tee off at 8 a.m. The honorary start will feature Masters alums Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Lee Elder.

Stay with 12 Sports for coverage of the 2021 Masters all week, and stream the tournament live through CBS Sports and Paramount+.



Then, be sure to tune in to WPRI 12 at 3 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday for live coverage of the final rounds.

The field for the 85th edition of the Masters is made up of 88 golfers, ranging from top professionals to lesser-known amateurs.

Dustin Johnson, who won last year’s rescheduled tournament in front of no spectators in November, will look to repeat and become just the fourth player to win in back-to-back years.

The field also features a number of big names who have yet to win a green jacket, including Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau.