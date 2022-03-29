EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Bright sunshine greeted the 72 golfers participating in the third annual Augusta National Women’s Amateur as Tuesday’s practice round began at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans.

Emilia Migliaccio, who lost to Japan’s Tsubasa Kajitani in a playoff last year, was in the first group off of the No. 1 tee at 8:30 a.m. The world’s No. 3-ranked amateur, Ingrid Lindblad of LSU, was in the third group off of No. 10 at 8:45 a.m.

The first round begins Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m., followed by Thursday’s second round at Champions Retreat. The entire field will play a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday before the top 36 play the final round there on Saturday.

This story will be updated throughout the day.