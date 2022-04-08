AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The world’s best golfers will spend Friday at Augusta National Golf Club trying to make the cut to play the final two rounds this weekend at The Masters.

First round leader Sungjae Im (-5), of South Korea, teed off at 9:39 a.m. He led Australia’s Cameron Smith (-4) by a stroke after Thursday’s first round.

“We’re only one day in,” Im said through an interpreter after carding a 67 on Thursday. “I’ve got three more days to play. I just want to keep this momentum going and try to finish well this week.”

Sungjae Im of Korea plays a stroke from the No. 2 tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (Photo courtesy: ANGC)

Five-time champion Tiger Woods (-1), who was four behind Im after a 71 on Thursday, will highlight the afternoon wave, teeing off at 1:41 p.m. Woods is competing for the first time since the car accident in which he was seriously injured in February of 2021.

“Lots of treatments. Lots of ice. Lots of ice baths. Just basically freezing myself to death,” Woods said when asked how he would prepare for Friday after the first round. “That’s just part of the deal. And getting all the swelling out as best as we possibly can and getting it mobile and warmed up, activated and explosive for the next day. Those are two totally different ends of the spectrum.”

“Most sports, if you’re not feeling very good, you got a teammate to pass it off to, and they can kind of shoulder the load. Or in football, one day a week. Here we’ve got four straight days, and there’s no one that’s going to shoulder the load besides me. I’ve got to figure out a way to do it.”

Masters champion Tiger Woods waves on the No. 18 green during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (Photo courtesy: ANGC)

Augusta resident Luke List (+5), making his first Masters appearance since 2005, shot 77 in the first round and entered Friday tied for 77th. He will tee off at 12:35 p.m. on Friday.

“I think the scores will be pretty high the next two days,” List said after round one. “If I can get a low one (Friday) somehow in the wind, hopefully I’ll be around for the weekend.”

Friday’s forecast calls for winds of 15-25 miles per hour in the afternoon, with higher gusts possible.

Aiken’s Kevin Kisner (+3) will tee off at 1:19 p.m., while Augusta native and 1987 champion Larry Mize (+5) will begin his round at 11:29 a.m.

Click here for the full list of tee times or live scoring.

This story will be updated throughout the day.