Max Jackson, a rising sophomore at La Salle Academy, edged Moses Brown’s Harry Dressel to win the 100th RIGA Junior Amateur Championship on Friday.

It’s the first amateur title for Jackson. He takes his first title home to Pawtucket Country Club.

“I had some success earlier this year in Rhode Island, so I was feeling pretty good. But, it means a lot for Pawtucket, the school I go to, La Salle, and to have my former teammate from La Salle on the bag… it’s just amazing!” Jackson said.