The roster turnovers continues in Kingston. URI freshman Jacob Toppin is the latest Rams player to transfer from the program. Toppin made the announcement on his instragram page on Monday.

The 6-9 forward averaged 5.1 points and 3.9 rebounds a game for URI last year and was projected to be a big part of the team's future. He joined Tyrese Martin, Mekhi Long and Greg Hammod as players who left the program.