PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) -- Republican lawmakers said the attorney general should get involved in examining a controversial state contract awarded to a newly formed consulting firm with connections to Gov. Dan McKee, as the issue was scrutinized for a second consecutive day at the State House.

The House Oversight Committee took its turn Wednesday in reviewing the $5.2 million contract awarded in June to ILO Group LLC. The consulting firm incorporated two days after Gov. Dan McKee took office in early March, and by June had secured a seven-figure contract despite bidding millions more than a rival consultant, WestEd, that had more than two decades of experience in Rhode Island.