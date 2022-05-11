FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – Gillette Stadium celebrated its 20th anniversary by breaking ground on the new north end renovation.

Gillette Stadium is the home of the NFL’s New England Patriots and MLS’s New England Revolution. Owner Robert Kraft spoke about the stadium’s new addition, which is expected to be ready ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

“We’ve invested a lot here,” said Kraft. “This is like our home in the New England region, so we always are going to do everything we can to make it first class and I think when you see the renovation in the end zone, it’s going to be something we all can be very proud of.”