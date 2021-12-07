Gil becomes first Revs player to win MVP since 2005

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil was named the 2021 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player, becoming the first Revs player to win the award since Taylor Twellman in 2005.

Gil led Major League Soccer with 18 assists and helped the New England Revolution rack up the most points in league history.

New England is coming off one of the best regular seasons in MLS history, but it ended in disappointment with the team losing to New York City FC in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.