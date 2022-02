ITHACA, N.Y. – Jaylan Gainey had the game-winning dunk and his 16 points to led six Brown players in double figures as the Bears narrowly defeated Cornell 81-80 on Saturday.

Gainey’s follow-up dunk of a miss by Tamenang Choh put the Bears up 81-80 with 3 seconds remaining and Kino Lilly Jr. had a steal on the ensuing play to lock up the victory.

David Mitchell added 12 points for the Bears. Choh had 11 points and 15 rebounds. Dan Friday scored 11 and Perry Cowan had 10.