From the sidelines: Brown basketball making most of time as it sits out 2020-21 season

PROVIDNECE, R.I. (WPRI) – Of the 32 college basketball conference in the country, 31 of them are in the midst of their season right now. The one conference that’s not? The Ivy League. On Nov. 12, the league cancelled all winter sports greatly affecting the local teams on the East Side of Providence.

On Wednesday afternoon, 12Sports anchor Morey Hershgordon decided to catch up with Brown men’s basketball head coach Mike Martin and junior center and reining Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year Jaylan Gainey to talk about the frustrations of not having a season and how the Bears are channeling that energy to improve on a daily basis both on and off the floor.