SOUTH KINGSTOWN (WPRI) — Jake Studley has earned every bit of his success on the diamond. He’s playing with the Ocean State Waves this summer in Narragansett, but his collegiate career began in 2019 with Wheaton College in Massachusetts.

“Started out, didn’t end up starting in the beginning then kind of got an opportunity down in Florida at our spring break trip,” said Studley. “Then I kind of just lit it up from there, ended up winning rookie of the year that year.”

That was just the beginning.

“Ended up winning NEWMAC player of the year that year (2021), and then this past year, my senior year at Wheaton (2022) I won NEWMAC player of the year again.”

It may surprise you that a player of Jake’s caliber only had one offer to play college baseball coming out of Moses Brown but he took that offer from Wheaton and made the most of it. Now he has the chance to spend his fifth year at UConn who just made the Division I Super Regional.

“It was unbelievable, I didn’t really hear anything from anyone else, it took me like two days maybe once they put the offer on the table and I just called Coach (Jim) Penders and I was just basically saying I couldn’t pass this up, this is unbelievable,” said Studley. “It’s going to be like nothing I’ve ever had before.”

Now, Jake gets to represent Rhode Island at a different school.

“Staying close to home, I wanted to stay close to my parents obviously so they could come to my games and stuff like that and having my brothers fly down and stuff like that, that would be awesome,” said Studley. “But it was definitely a big one, trying to represent Rhode Island and stay home and be able to go back and forth when I needed to if stuff happened. It’s really just a dream come true, it’s unbelievable, they got everything that a baseball kid wants so I’m definitely excited about that.”

Studley will finish the summer with the Ocean State Waves before heading to UConn in the fall.