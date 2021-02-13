Friars win second straight, handle DePaul on the road

(WPRI) – Here they come again.

At the 11th hour, the Providence Friars are trying to salvage their season in mid February for the second time in as many years. In the final month of 2019-20, PC ripped off six straight wins to lock up what would have been a berth to the NCAA Tournament. And now this year, they’re looking to do the same.

On Saturday night the Friars beat DePaul, 57-47, on the road for their second straight win to improve to 11-10, 7-8. PC’s tournament hopes are still on life support but with four games remaining they’re taking it one game at a time.

In the video above, 12Sports anchor Morey Hershgordon asked David Duke about the lessons he learned last year during the stretch run and what the key is to repeat that this time around.

The Friars visit UConn on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m.