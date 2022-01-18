Friars Return to Practice after pause, prep for G’Town Thurs

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – A lengthy COVID pause that ripped through the program, and even caught head coach Ed Cooley, forced the team to missed three straight games. Though on Tuesday, the team finally returned to the practice floor.

Cooley said the Friars will have the minimum requirement of seven scholarship players to play Thursday night’s game at home against Georgetown at 5 p.m. He also said he feels great and will coach, even if he has to wear a mask. It will mark the first game PC will play since a Jan. 8 win against St. John’s.

