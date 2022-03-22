PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – The Providence Friars are preparing for their toughest test all season against perennial power and top-seeded Kansas in the Sweet 16.

“They’re one of the best teams in the nation,” said PC forward Noah Horchler. “We know we’re gonna have to play well against them to get the win, so we’re ready to bring our A-game.”

“At this stage everybody has to step up and have a great night in order for us to win,” said junior guard Jared Bynum.

It’s the first Sweet 16 appearance for the Friars in 25 years.

Head coach Ed Cooley believes his team is prepared for the moment because of the competition all season in the Big East.

“We understand the stakes here. An opportunity to get to the Elite Eight we’re 40 minutes away,” Cooley said.