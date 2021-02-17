Friars out-toughed in loss at UConn

(WPRI) – PC lost at UConn on Tuesday night 73-61. The Friars were out-toughed as the Huskies returned to full strength. Their star James Bouknight had 18 points off the bench in his first action after missing eight straight games with an elbow injury and former Rhode Island Ram Tyrese Martin added the same. Danny Hurley’s 10-man rotation over-powered the under-manned Friars.

PC drops to 11-11, 7-9 with the loss. The Friars have some time off before their final three games of the season at home vs. Xavier, at St. John’s and vs. Villanova.