PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Providence College just locked down its highest-ranked prospect since Kris Dunn in Kentucky transfer Bryce Hopkins.

Hopkins making the announcement Monday on his personal social media accounts.

Kentucky transfer Bryce Hopkins is headed to Friartown.



Providence is loading up on talent. #pcbb @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/SpiF8xvYQX — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) April 25, 2022

The 6-foot-6 forward was a top-40 recruit out of high school last year.

Ed Cooley’s Friars are reloading for another March run after making it to the Sweet 16 for the first time in 25 years.