Friars earn record 12th Big East win; dominate DePaul 93-55

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence dominated DePaul on Senior Night at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center, 93-55, en route to earning the 12th Big East win of the year, a new program record. All five starters scored in double digits led by A.J. Reeves’ 19 points, 17 of which came in the first half.

The Friars conclude the regular season 19-12, 12-6 and will be the No. 4 seed in the upcoming Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden. Providence will face No. 5 Butler on Thursday March 12 at 2:30 p.m. The teams split the regular season meeting each winning on the road. If the Friars can win Thursday, they will advance to Friday night’s semifinal at 6:30 p.m.

