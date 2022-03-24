CHICAGO, Ill. (WPRI) – The Providence Friars had their first practice on the courts of the United Center, the House that Michael Jordan built, ahead of Friday’s Sweet 16 matchup with top-seeded Kansas.
The Friars came out blazing in the Round of 32, going 12-for-22 from beyond the arc and beating Richmond handily 79-51 to get to this point. Now, the Friars have their toughest game yet against one of the blue bloods of college basketball in the Jayhawks, with a spot in Sunday’s Elite 8 on the line.
Head coach Ed Cooley said he thought the Friars could get to this point early on in the season.
Providence, the clear underdog in this game, has been labeled the “luckiest team in America,” but Kansas head coach Bill Self believes it’s more than that.
The winner advances to face either Iowa State or Miami.