CHICAGO, Ill. (WPRI) – The Providence Friars had their first practice on the courts of the United Center, the House that Michael Jordan built, ahead of Friday’s Sweet 16 matchup with top-seeded Kansas.

The Friars came out blazing in the Round of 32, going 12-for-22 from beyond the arc and beating Richmond handily 79-51 to get to this point. Now, the Friars have their toughest game yet against one of the blue bloods of college basketball in the Jayhawks, with a spot in Sunday’s Elite 8 on the line.

PC hit a dozen 3-balls vs. Richmond.



Another performance like that should put them in the Elite 8. #pcbb @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/MuC6LCbhun — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) March 24, 2022

Head coach Ed Cooley said he thought the Friars could get to this point early on in the season.

Ed Cooley on when he thought the Friars could reach the Sweet 16:



1. Matched physicality against Texas Tech

2. 19p comeback at Butler without a timeout for the majority of the 2nd half. #pcbb @wpri12 — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) March 24, 2022

Providence, the clear underdog in this game, has been labeled the “luckiest team in America,” but Kansas head coach Bill Self believes it’s more than that.

Asked Kansas head coach Bill Self about challenges of facing a team that always feels they have to prove themselves:



“They’re not a team from our perspective that gets no respect. Luck doesn’t win close games, toughness and skill does.” @wpri12 #pcbb pic.twitter.com/c7lHAyt0pf — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) March 24, 2022

The winner advances to face either Iowa State or Miami.