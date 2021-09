PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Friar basketball is back. Providence College held its first practice of the 2021-2022 season Tuesday.

PC is returning a lot of veteran experience with the goal of getting back to the Big Dance. Head coach Ed Cooley also said he wants his squad to be the best rebounding team in the country.

The Friars have an exhibition game on October 21 against Stonehill College and then open their season November 9 at the Dunkin Donuts Center against Fairfield University.