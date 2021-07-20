Four teams remain in R.I. Little League baseball

In this Aug. 23, 2018, photo, Little League fans watch a consolation baseball game between Coeur D’Alene, Idaho and Barcelona, Spain at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa. Little League has been benched. The youth baseball program that boasts more than 2.5 million kids spread over 6,500 programs in 84 countries is on hold at least until May 11 due to the corona virus pandemic. Even that target date for a return to the sports lineup seems optimistic, and the fate of its signature event, the Little League World Series in August in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania is unclear. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(WPRI) – The dream to reach the Little League World Series is still alive for four teams in Rhode Island. North Providence LL, Riverside LL, Warwick Continental/American LL and Smithfield LL will begin the state tournament on Saturday in Cumberland.

The double elimination tournament runs one week with the winner advancing to the New England Region tournament, one step away from the World Series.

In five of the last six years, a team from Rhode Island has reached the World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

In Little League softball, Warwick North LL begins regional play in Bristol, Conn. on Saturday. Click here to watch North’s state title win.