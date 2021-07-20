Four teams remain in R.I. Little League baseball

(WPRI) – The dream to reach the Little League World Series is still alive for four teams in Rhode Island. North Providence LL, Riverside LL, Warwick Continental/American LL and Smithfield LL will begin the state tournament on Saturday in Cumberland.
The double elimination tournament runs one week with the winner advancing to the New England Region tournament, one step away from the World Series.
In five of the last six years, a team from Rhode Island has reached the World Series in Williamsport, Pa.
In Little League softball, Warwick North LL begins regional play in Bristol, Conn. on Saturday. Click here to watch North’s state title win.