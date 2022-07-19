(WPRI) – Four baseball stars with local ties to the area were drafted on Tuesday afternoon. Below is a complete rundown.

Dominic Perachi, Salve Regina University – Pittsburgh Pirates, 11th round (320th overall)

  • Left handed pitcher
  • 2022 stats: 9-1 record, 71.2IP, 120K, 1.00ERA
  • Division III National Pitcher of the Year
  • Playing summer ball with the NECBL’s Newport Gulls
  • Told 12Sports he most likely plans to forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility and make the jump to pro ball

Ben Brutti, South Kingstown HS – Cincinnati Reds, 11th round (333rd overall)

  • Right handed pitcher
  • 2022 stats: 7-1 record, 46IP, 105K, 0.46ERA
  • 2022 Rhode Island Gatorade Player of the Year
  • Committed to the University of South Florida
  • Watch: Pre draft feature

Tucker Flint, Chipola College (FL) – Los Angeles Angels, 13th round (388th overall)

  • Outfielder
  • 2022 stats: 56G, .370BA, 14HR, 41RBI
  • 2019 Rhode Island Gatorade Player of the Year with Bishop Hendricken HS
  • Committed to UNC Greensboro

Ben Sears, University of Houston – Kansas City Royals, 14th round (415rd overall)

  • Right handed pitcher
  • 2022 stats: 6-3 record, 66.2IP, 48K, 3.10ERA, 12SV
  • 2nd team All-Conference in the American Athletic Conference
  • Former All-American pitcher at CCRI
  • 2018 Rhode Island Gatorade Player of the Year with East Providence HS
  • Watch: Pre draft feature