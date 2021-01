Providence, RI (WPRI) – Friartown is adding some gold to the normal black and white. Four Providence College Friars are back in town from Canada with gold medals in tow.

Hockey head coach Nate Leaman, players Patrick Moynihan and East Greenwich’s Brett Berard, as well as Theresa Feaster, Director of Hockey Operations, were all part of team USA’s World Juniors gold medal win over Canada.