SOUTH KINGSTOWN (WPRI) — Rob and Billy butler aren’t your ordinary brothers. From Foster, Rhode Island they grew up playing in the backyard together went on to play at Ponaganset. They continued to find that love for baseball, both played at URI and on Saturday night they were opponents in the NECBL.

“I knew what I was getting into playing Newport,” said Billy. “So I’ve been looking forward to this game and I know Rob was too.”

“He’s lucky I’m not catching,” said Rob with a smile. “Because I know his weaknesses so I could’ve helped my team out with that. We’re so lucky man, to play on the same field as it is.”

For mom, she’s grateful she gets to see both her boys play on the same diamond.

“It’s unbelievable, two kids playing D1 baseball it’s a dream-come-true for both of them and really blessed to have them both,” said Lynn Butler, the mother of the two. “We don’t know who to cheer for though.”

Under the same roof growing up, the two were extremely competitive.

“There was a lot of crying and fighting,” said Billy. “My mom would say hey wait until your dad gets home and that’s when we’d shut it down and hide in our room and makeup.”

Both starring at Ponaganset, Billy committed to URI his junior year. Two years later, Rob did the same, following in big bro’s footsteps.

“He’s pretty much paved the way for me,” said Rob. “He’s big bro does it all first pretty much showed me the things he messed up on and it worked out for me too.”

The dynamic duo will not play together next season as Billy has hit the transfer portal however they still have countless memories on the diamond that they will treasure forever.