RUMFORD (WPRI) – After one round at the 61st annual Northeast Amateur, Bartley Forrester leads the pack following a brilliant 7-under 62 in which he posted eight birdies to just one bogey. Forrester’s score was one shot off the course record.

Two-time defending champion Dylan Menante played the back nine first and shot a 3-under but then had a rough go of it to close his day. Three bogeys and a double bogey dropped him to finish at a 2-over 71.

Highlights from the round are in the video above.