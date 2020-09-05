Former URI star WR Isaiah Coulter makes Texans roster

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – On Saturday, former University of Rhode Island standout Isaiah Coulter made the Houston Texans 53-man roster. The former Ram wide receiver was selected in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft and performed well during training camp, despite battling a neck injury. Coulter is the first URI product to make a regular season NFL roster since 2017.

A few other former local college stars did not hear their names called Saturday. Coulter’s cousin and former URI wide out Aaron Parker was cut by the Dallas Cowboys. A source tells 12 Sports that Parker was one of the final two cuts by Dallas, but the that the team is interested in potentially signing Parker to the practice squad. Also, Attleboro native and former URI offensive lineman Kyle Murphy was released by the New York Giants and Bryant’s Tom Kennedy was let go by the Detroit Lions.