Former URI star Hassan Martin making jump to Greek team Olympiacos

KINGSTON, RI (WPRI) – Former URI star Hassan Martin has a new home in his professional basketball career. The former Atlantic 10 defensive player of the year recently signed a two year deal with Greek Club Olympiacos.

“It’s definitely one of the biggest teams in Europe. They have some history and championships. It’s going to be my first year in the Euro league, the highest level in Europe so I’m really excited,” Martin said.

After graduating from URI and scoring over 1,300 points and grabbing 800 rebounds, Martin began his professional career in Japan followed by stops in Germany and Serbia and Montenegro.

“Getting to see different places and different cultures, different langues and meeting new people, different styles of basketball, different food and lifestyles, it’s really fun,” Martin said.

Martin said the NBA is still the ultimate goal for him but he is greatful for some job security during the pandemic.

“Right now my focus is Europe. I’ll try to build my career there and resume there and if the NBA comes about, it comes about but I’m happy either way.”