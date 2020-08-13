Former URI standout gives back to next generation

KINGSTON, RI (WPRI) — A recent University of Rhode Island Grad and hoops star is giving back to the community as he awaits his next professional move.

URI alum Jeff Dowtin is helping the next generation by partnering with Derek Dewey, owner of the RI Basketball facility to run youth camps through the end of the month.

“It means the world to me to know I can just help these kids play basketball,” Dowtin said.

“It’s definitely been fun watching the kids interact with him,” Dewey said.

“Main thing for me giving back to the community,” Dowtin said. “A lot of these kids had season tickets so it’s only right for me to give back to them.”

For the next two weeks, camps run in south country for boys and girls in middle and high school. Dowtin will then continue to prepare for his professional career set on the NBA.

“Talking to my agent once the bubble is over, see what happens in October and November,” Dowtin said.



“A lot of these kids want to be where Jeff is, you know playing Division I basketball,” Dewey said. “Just being able to get out there with him you know that interaction is just awesome for him.”