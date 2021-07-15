Former URI forward Jermaine Harris to transfer to New Mexico State

(WPRI) – Former Rhode Island forward Jermaine Harris will transfer to New Mexico State. Harris was a four-star recruit coming out of high school in Maryland but never lived up to the high expectations. In three years, he averaged just 4.5 points and 2.9 rebounds in 16.6 minutes per game.

With Harris out of the fold, the 12Sports got an in-person look at the 2021-22 Rams at a recent summer practice. Click here to hear from David Cox and his team.

The new was first reported by Tobias Bass on Twitter.

