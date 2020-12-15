Former RI football star Liam Coen accepts offensive coordinator job at Kentucky

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A few days removed from helping the Los Angeles Rams beat the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football, South Kingstown native and former La Salle Academy star Liam Coen accepted a new position as Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks coach for the University of Kentucky.

12Sports’ own Yianni Kourakis broke the news on Tuesday morning with a neat fun fact.

How about this RI connection?



When Liam Coen is offered the Kentucky offensive coordinator job today, both coordinators will be from Rhode Island



Coen (South Kingston/La Salle Academy) joins DC Brad White (Portsmouth/Bishop Hendricken)@wpri12 @hendrickenfb @lasalleacadri — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) December 15, 2020

Following a successful career at La Salle, Coen went on to play quarterback for the University of Massachusetts from 2004-08. He was a four year starter and helped the Minutemen reach the FCS National Championship game in 2006. He’s widely regarded as the greatest QB in school history.

After his playing days, Coen jumped right into coaching. He served as Quarterbacks coach and Passing Game Coordinator at Brown University, the University of Rhode Island and at his alma mater before taking the Offensive Coordinator job at the University of Maine from 2016-2017. From Maine he made the jump to the NFL. Coen was an assistant wide receivers coach for the Los Angeles Rams in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. This year, he switched to be an assistant quarterbacks coach.

Coen will finish out the 2020 NFL season in his role with the Rams before moving to Lexington to begin his new role with the Wildcats.