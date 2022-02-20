COVENTRY (WPRI) – He was the Gatorade Player of the Year at Prout and an All-American at UConn, but Mason Feole’s professional career in the San Diego Padres organization has taken awhile to come into focus.

His return to the mound has not been everything Feole hoped it would be. But after a year rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, facing hitters and competing in Single-A is a good starting point.

“I think he learned a lot last year, being his first full season in pro ball, being healthy and battling through injuries at the end of the year,” said John Derouin from Hop’s Athletic Performance. “I think he learned a valuable lesson.”

“Grateful to be out there again,” Feole said. “Obviously, it didn’t go like I’d like it to, it was up and down with a few injuries here and there, but just staying confident.”

Feole is heading to Arizona with a different mindset this spring. Instead of focusing on where he will end up or what role the Padres will ask him to play, his plan is to enjoy the process and know that if he stays healthy, the rest will work itself out.

“I want to enjoy playing baseball, take the pressure off and enjoy the work I’ve put in to get here,” he said. “I’m really excited to get after it this year and it should be a fun year.”

“Based on the offseason we’ve had and the bullpens, and just how much more comfortable he is with himself, the expectation is that he’ll be able to hit the ground running when he goes to camp,” Derouin said.