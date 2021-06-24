Former PC star Duke struggles in NBA Combine scrimmage

(WPRI) – Former Providence Friar star David Duke is one of 69 players at this week’s NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. On Thursday, Duke played in a five-on-five scrimmage live on ESPN2.

He didn’t perform the way he hoped. He was an uncharacteristic 2-for-10 from the floor and missed on all three shots from beyond the arc. He did chip in six rebounds and three assists in about 20 minutes of playing time.

The Providence native will try to put together a better outing during Friday’s scrimmage which will be televised live on ESPNU.