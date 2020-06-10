Former PC Friars star God Shammgod gets his own basketball shoe with Puma

Usually a basketball player is just out of college or in his prime when he gets his own shoe deal, but Providence Friars legend God Shammgod has always bucked the trend. Shammgod recently teamed up with Puma in getting shoe that pays homage to his 1997 breakout year with PC and his legendary “Shammgod crossover.”

“It’s special for me as a shoe person. I grew up on Michael Jordan and for me to have my own is a dream come true. I never thought it would happen even if I played 20 years in the NBA,” Shammgod said.

Shammgod, who is currently a Dallas Mavericks assistant coach, was approached by Puma and Jay-Z to be a brand ambassador. The shoe even provides a how-to on the former Friar’s patented move that became legendary during the 1997 NCAA Tournament.

“In 1997 playing against Arizona in the Elite 8, people that don’t know – I made a move in that game that took on a life of it’s own and 20 years later I have a shoe that shows how to do the move”

Shammgod credits his second basketball life as a coach to his return stint to Providence from 2012 to 2015 when he finished his degree and joined Ed Cooley’s staff as a player development coach.

“I learned a lot my years at PC training Bryce Cotton, Kriss Dunn, LeDontae Henton, Ben Bentil. I got a different perspective on life and finished my degree.”