Emily Sisson, from the United States, placed second in the Chicago Marathon, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

CHICAGO (WPRI) — On Sunday, Smily Sisson ran her first marathon in more than two years and made history.

The former Providence College Friar ran in the Chicago Marathon, breaking the record for the fastest women’s marathon by an American.

“My main goal is to try to break 2:20, and if I’m feeling good and the record is within striking distance, I’ll take a stab at it,” Sisson said before the race.

She finished the marathon with a final time of 2:18:29, beating the previous record set earlier this year by 43 seconds.

It was her first marathon since dropping out of the Tokyo Olympic Trials.