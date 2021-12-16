Former Patriot Matt Light previews 7th Annual Bruins Alumni Charity Game

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — The Light Foundation is teaming up with the Boston Bruins Alumni for its 7th Annual Bruins Alumni Charity Game at The Schneider Arena at Providence College on Saturday, December 18th. Former New England Patriot Matt Light joins Rosie Langello to preview the event.

Light, the three-time Super Bowl Champion and his wife Susie, founded The Light Foundation to help young people develop the skills, values, and mindset they need to create a meaningful and productive future.

The event will be held from 2:00PM-4:00PM. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students with a school, $10 for parents of youth hockey players, and free for children under twelve. Family packages are also available. Guests will have a chance to meet former Bruins, as well as some special celebrity guests.

